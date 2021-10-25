Stocks edge higher on Wall Street ahead of earnings activity

Social media behemoth Facebook reports its results after the market closes Monday. The company reports earnings as it faces pressure from Congress over how it regulates divisive and misleading content.

Google's parent, Alphabet, will report its latest results on Tuesday, along with Microsoft and Twitter. Apple will report its results on Thursday.

Internet retail giant Amazon will report its results on Thursday and investors will likely be looking for any insight on shipping delays and the potential impact on operations heading into the holiday shopping season.

Retailers and a wide range of other companies have been dealing with increasing costs because of higher raw materials prices and shipping delays as demand outpaces supply. Many have already warned that the higher costs will hurt operations, but analysts are watching closely to see whether those costs result in higher prices for consumers that could eventually crimp spending.

Wall Street will get another update on the consumer sentiment Tuesday when the Conference Board releases its Consumer Confidence Index for October.

European markets were mixed and Asian markets closed mostly higher.

