Stocks edge higher on Wall Street ahead of Fed, jobs news

Bond yields slipped. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.55% from 1.57% late Monday.

Crude oil prices slipped 0.9% and weighed down energy stocks.

Wall Street has been focusing on a steady flow of corporate earnings over the last few weeks. The results helped drive gains for the major indexes after a choppy summer when COVID-19 cases surged. That wave has since subsided, but rising inflation as the economy recovers remains a key concern.

Investors are waiting for the latest comments from the Federal Reserve as it moves ahead with plans to ease the extraordinary support measures put in place at the beginning of the pandemic to shore up the markets and economy.

Chair Jerome Powell has signaled the Fed will announce after its policy meeting Wednesday that it will start paring its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases as soon as this month. Those purchases are intended to keep long-term loan rates low to encourage borrowing and spending.

“We all know the Fed is going to unwind, what's not known is the language around employment and how the Fed frames what success looks like,” said Robert Schein, chief investment officer at Blanke Schein Wealth Management.