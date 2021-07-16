Stocks edge lower as Wall Street winds down quiet week

Stocks edged lower Friday, dragged down by a slide from technology companies and banks, as investors digest another round of corporate earnings.

The S&P 500 index was down 0.2% as of 1:22 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down, 94 points, or 0.3%, to 34,892 and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.1%.

The benchmark S&P 500 is on track for its first weekly loss after three weeks of gains. Banks, airlines and other major companies kicked off the latest round of earnings. The reports have been mostly solid, though Wall Street has been somewhat cool to the results as investors gauge how corporations are faring during the recovery and how they might perform for the rest of the year.

Moderna rose 8% after the drugmaker was added to the S&P 500 index, prompting a rush of buying from fund managers who need to keep a portfolio of stocks that replicate the index.