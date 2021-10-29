Stocks edge lower on Wall Street, pulled down by Big Tech

The warnings from Apple and Amazon raise concerns that the economic recovery faces a bumpier road ahead through the holiday shopping season as people pay more for products and wait longer to receive everything from everyday purchases to gifts.

The latest data from the Commerce Department shows that consumer spending grew just 0.6% in September, a cautionary sign for an economy that remains in the grip of a pandemic and a prolonged bout of high inflation.

Investors are wrapping up a busy week of earnings with several large companies reporting mixed results. Starbucks fell 7.4% after reporting solid fiscal fourth-quarter profits, but weak revenue. U.S. Steel jumped 12.2% after the steel maker reported strong third-quarter financial results and raised its dividend.

Outside of earnings, European and Asian leaders of the Group of 20 large and fast-growing economies are meeting in Rome. Wall Street is also looking ahead to next week's meeting of The Federal Reserve as that central bank moves closer to trimming bond purchases that have helped keep interest rates low.

