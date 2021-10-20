Stocks end higher, bringing S&P 500 to the cusp of a record

Stocks ended higher on Wall Street Wednesday, bringing the S&P 500 to the brink of another record high. The benchmark index climbed 0.4% for its sixth gain in a row. Anthem and Abbott Laboratories helped lead gains among health care stocks after turning in solid quarterly earnings reports. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% and the Nasdaq fell less than 0.1%. Netflix fell after forecasting earnings for its current quarter that were below analysts’ estimates. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.65%. The price of Bitcoin rose above $66,000 for the first time.

Solid earnings from health care companies helped power broad gains for stocks on Wall Street Wednesday and pushed the benchmark S&P 500 within range of an all-time high.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% as of 3:13 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index has made gains over the last five days and is hovering around its all-time high set on Sept. 2.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 164 points, or 0.5%, to 35,622 and the Nasdaq fell less than 0.1%.