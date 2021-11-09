Stocks end lower on Wall Street, ending 8-day winning streak

Stocks ended moderately lower on Tuesday, ending an eight-day winning streak for the market that had been fueled by strong company earnings and economic data.

The S&P 500 index lost 16.45 points, or 0.4%, to close at 4,685.25. The last time the S&P 500 had eight straight days of gains was April 2019. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 112.24 points, or 0.3%, ending at 36,319.98 and the Nasdaq lost 95.81, or 0.6%, to 15,886.54.

The market was pulled lower by companies that rely on consumer spending and technology stocks, which had driven the market higher in recent days.

Tesla lost 12% after its founder Elon Musk said he would sell 10% of his holdings in the electric car maker, based on the results of a poll he conducted on Twitter. The company’s stock is down more than 16% so far this week, however the stock is still up 45% so far this year.

Meanwhile PayPal — coincidentally a company co-founded by Musk more than two decades earlier — dropped 11% after the company’s cut its full-year outlook and revenue forecasts.