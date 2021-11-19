Stocks end mostly lower, but tech gains push Nasdaq higher

The Dow and Russell 2000 are headed for weekly losses.

“There’s still a wide range of outcomes and perspectives around whether inflation is becoming more imbedded and durable or will be transitory,” said Bill Northey, senior investment director at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.

He said there has been more consideration around potential policy adjustments that might be necessary for the Federal Reserve as it moves ahead with its plan to trim bond purchases that have helped keep interest rates low. The central bank will likely need to adapt its future plans if rising inflation becomes more problematic.

Businesses are facing higher raw materials costs and supply chain problems that have been cutting into operations. That has raised concerns that a wide range of industries could see growth stunted into 2022.

The latest examples include Williams-Sonoma. The seller of cookware and home furnishings warned investors that supply chain problems could hurt its inventory through the middle of 2022. The stock fell 1.2%.

Applied Materials fell 5.5% after reporting weak financial results and a disappointing profit forecast partly because of supply chain problems.