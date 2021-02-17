Stocks end mostly lower on Wall Street, led by drops in tech

Optimism that Washington will come through on trillions of dollars of more aid for the economy and encouraging company earnings reports have helped stocks grind higher this month, along with hopes that the coronavirus vaccine rollout will set the stage for stronger economic growth in the second half of this year.

The Commerce Department said Wednesday that U.S. retail sales soared a seasonally adjusted 5.3% in January from the month before. It was the biggest increase since June and much larger than the 1% rise Wall Street analysts had expected. Meanwhile, the Labor Department said U.S. wholesale prices surged by a record 1.3% in January, led by big gains in health care and energy prices. The bigger-than-expected increase was the largest one-month gain on records that go back to 2009.

The data appeared to reinforce the perception that the economy is seeing more evidence of rising inflation even before the Biden administration has delivered on its proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus package and other spending aimed to get the economy back on solid footing.