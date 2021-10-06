Stocks fall as volatility hits Wall Street; oil drops

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell in morning trading Wednesday as Wall Street undergoes a bout of volatility, driven in part by big swings in technology companies.

The S&P 500 fell 0.5% as of 10:30 a.m. Eastern after falling 1% earlier. The benchmark index has alternated between gains and losses of more than 1% the previous four days.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 210 points, or 0.6%, to 34,104 and the Nasdaq fell 0.2%.

A measure of small-company stocks that helps gauge confidence in economic growth fell more than the major indexes. The Russell 2000 fell 1.6%.

Technology stocks have been swinging between gains and losses as investors reassess whether stocks have grown too expensive, particularly high-priced technology companies. Cisco Systems fell 1.9% and Apple fell 0.7%.

The volatility in the market comes as investors try to gauge the economy's path forward amid rising inflation and the ongoing impact from the virus pandemic. Bond yields have remained relatively stable after a sharp jump in late September that signaled concern that high inflation could linger longer than economists and investors had initially anticipated.