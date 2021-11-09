Stocks fall, putting market on track to end winning streak

Stocks moved lower in mid-afternoon trading on Wall Street on Tuesday, putting the market on track to end an extended winning streak.

The S&P 500 index fell 0.5% as of 2:50 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 203 points, or 0.6%, to 36,229 and the Nasdaq fell 0.7%.

The benchmark S&P 500 is coming off a series of record highs and eight straight gains, tying its longest winning streak since April 2019.

Losses for a mix of technology companies and companies that rely on direct consumer spending outweighed gains elsewhere.

Bond yields fell and hurt banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.43% from 1.49% late Monday. Bank stocks like Citigroup, Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase were all down more than 1%.

PayPal slumped more than 11% after cuttings its profit and revenue forecasts for the year. Robinhood fell 3% after the popular trading app reported a data breach the day before.

Auto companies and travel-related companies slipped. Ford fell 2% and Carnival fell 1.4%.