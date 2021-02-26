Stocks give up an early gain, turn lower; bond yields slip

Stocks gave up an early gain and turned mostly lower in morning trading on Wall Street Friday. Banks and energy companies led the way lower, while technology companies, which had been beaten down in recent days, started to recover.

Investors continued to watch the bond market, where Treasury yields were declining, as well as Washington, where Congress is expected to vote on President Joe Biden's stimulus package.

The S&P 500 index was down 0.9% as of 10:30 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.4%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq was down 0.6%.

A sell-off on Wall Street Thursday picked up speed when the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose above 1.5%, a level not seen in more than a year and far above the 0.92% it was trading at only two months ago. That move raised the alarm that yields, and the interest rates they influence, will move higher from here.

Bond yields were easing off of their multi-week climb. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to 1.49%.