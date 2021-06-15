Stocks lower as inflation, retail sales data disappoints

Stocks were moderately lower in midday trading Tuesday as investors reacted negatively to a report that once again showed inflation creeping higher as well as data that showed Americans slowed their spending last month.

The S&P 500 was down 0.3% as of 11:42 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 169 points, or 0.5%, to 34,223 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.7% as well.

Technology stocks were the biggest drag on the market, though nearly every sector within the benchmark S&P 500 was lower. Energy companies had solid gains as the price of crude oil edged higher.

The Labor Department said Tuesday that wholesale prices, driven by rising food costs, increased 0.8% in May and by a unprecedented amount over the past year as the U.S. economy emerges from pandemic lockdowns and pushes inflation higher. The monthly gain in the producer price index, which measures inflation pressure before it reaches consumers, followed a 0.6% increase in April and a 1% jump in March.

Over the past 12 months, wholesale prices are up 6.6%, the largest 12-month increase on records going back to 2010.