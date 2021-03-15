Stocks mixed as investors eye bond market; tech shares rise

Stocks were mixed in morning trading on Monday as Wall Street continues to eye the bond market, where yields pulled back a bit after Friday’s sharp increase.

The S&P 500 index was down less than 0.1% at 11:15 a.m. Eastern as rising industrial and consumer discretionary shares were offset by declines in banks and energy stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down less than 0.1% as well, dragged down by the same industries. Meanwhile the Nasdaq Composite was up slightly, rising 0.4%.

Investors’ focus remains on the recovery of the U.S. and global economies from the coronavirus pandemic. The $1.9 trillion aid package for the U.S. economy has lifted investors’ confidence in a strong recovery from the pandemic in the second half of the year, but also raised concerns about a potential jump in inflation.

President Joe Biden also laid out a plan, in a prime-time speech last Thursday, to expand vaccine eligibility to all Americans by May 1, which should also translate into faster economic growth.