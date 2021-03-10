Stocks mostly climb, except tech, as inflation worries ease

The Nasdaq slipped 4.99 points, or less than 0.1%, to 13,068.83. The index had been 1.6% higher in the early going. It jumped 3.7% on Tuesday and is now about 7.3% below the all-time high it reached on February 12.

Traders also bid up shares in smaller companies, extending the Russell 2000's winning streak to a fourth day. The index picked up 40.62 points, or 1.8%, to 2,285.68.

The Labor Department said Wednesday that U.S. consumer prices increased 0.4% in February, the biggest increase in six months. However, a closely watched measure called core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, posted a much smaller 0.1% gain. The rise for core inflation was also below economists’ expectations.

The latest report on inflation, along with the Federal Reserve promising to keep interest rates low, has helped ease concerns over the recent rise in bond yields, Nixon said.

“Investors are coming around to the view that it’s not a bad backdrop for risk assets," she said.

Markets have benefited from calmer bond trading the last few days. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.52% on Wednesday. It hit 1.60% late last week, which led to a sell-off in stocks.