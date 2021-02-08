Stocks move higher on Wall Street, continuing strong streak

Stocks are moving higher yet again on Monday, adding to a streak that gave the market its best weekly gain since November last week. Investors continue to be focused on company earnings and the higher prospects for more economic stimulus to combat the impact of the coronavirus.

The S&P 500 was up 0.4% as of 11:10 a.m. Eastern Time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5% and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.7%. Small-company stocks continued to far outpace the rest of the market, with the Russell 2000 index of small company stocks up 1.7%., That’s a sign investors are feeling optimistic about the economy.

Investors have been encouraged by surprisingly good corporate earnings reports, news that a recent surge in new coronavirus cases is easing, and progress in the distribution of vaccines.

President Biden and Congressional Democrats appear to be moving forward with their own version of a coronavirus stimulus bill that is estimated to cost $1.9 trillion. The Senate and House took procedural steps late last week to pass the bill using a process known as reconsolidation, which does not require 60 votes to advance in the Senate.