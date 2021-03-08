Stocks rise broadly on Wall Street even as technology lags

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are rising broadly on Wall Street Monday even as Apple and several other technology companies lag behind.

Banks and industrial companies were leading the way higher. Investors continued to closely watch the bond market, where another tick up in bond yields was a source of some concern.

The S&P 500 index was up 0.8 % as of 1:12 p.m. Eastern and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 590 points, or 1.9%, to 32.093. The technology-heavy Nasdaq composite fell 0.6%.

Financial stocks had some of the best gains. Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup were up 2% or more.

Tech stocks were mostly lower. Apple fell 2.7% and Facebook was down 1.5%.

Trading has been choppy in recent weeks as investors fret over a sudden spike in long-term interest rates in the bond market. The S&P 500 is coming off its first weekly gain in three weeks.

“Interest rates reflect a real economic recovery and they’re not going back down anytime soon,” said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial Network. “Right now, the market is struggling with that.”