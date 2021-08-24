Stocks move higher on Wall Street, hovering near records

Stocks were rising slightly in midday trading Tuesday, continuing to hover near record levels, as energy prices helped push oil and gas companies higher. The full approval a day earlier of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was continuing to provide support for the market.

The S&P 500 index was up 0.2% as of 11:30 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.4%. The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks was up 0.7%.

Oil prices were up 3% in midday trading, continuing to recover from a decline earlier in the month. Halliburton, Occidental Petroleum and Valero Energy rose 3% or more.

Travel companies were also broadly higher. Las Vegas Sands was the second-best performing stock in the S&P 500, up 5%, followed by Wynn Resorts, American Airlines and Delta Air Lines.

Best Buy jumped 7% after reporting results that were better than analysts were expecting and raising its full-year forecast.