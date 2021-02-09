Stocks move lower on Wall Street, pulling below record highs

Stocks wobbled between small gains and losses in afternoon trading on Tuesday, after the major stock market indexes hit record highs the day before. Investors continue to keep their eyes on Washington, where it appears Democrats plan to move ahead without Republican help on a major stimulus bill for the economy.

The S&P 500 index was flat as of 12:30 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 5 points, or less than 0.1%, to 31,393 and the Nasdaq rose 0.3%. The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks rose 0.5%.

A slight pullback after six straight days of gains is not uncommon, as investors pause during a rally to reassess and wait for more economic data to see where the market goes next.

The S&P 500 was nearly evenly split between gainers and losers, with communications companies rising the most. A mix of companies that deal with consumer services and products were the biggest drag on the broader market.

Several companies were making big moves after reporting their latest quarterly results. Hanesbrands soared almost 24% after reporting earnings that came in well ahead of what analysts were expecting.