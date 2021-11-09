Stocks move lower, putting long winning streak in jeopardy

A wide range of companies are facing higher costs for raw materials and energy while contending with supply chain problems. That has been cutting into their operations and prompting them to raise prices on finished goods, which in turn has been making products and services more costly for consumers.

The Labor Department will release its Consumer Price Index for October on Wednesday, giving a more detailed picture on how inflation is impacting consumers.

A mix of solid earnings and corporate updates helped lift several stocks. General Electric rose 5.3% after saying it would split into three companies. Zynga, which makes “FarmVille” and other online games, rose 5.2% after giving investors an encouraging revenue forecast.

The latest round of earnings is nearing its end, but investors still have several big corporate report cards to review. Walt Disney will report its results on Wednesday. Tapestry, the owner of Coach and other luxury brands, will report its results on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0