Stocks move lower, still head for 3rd straight monthly gain

Stocks fell broadly in afternoon trading as investors backed away from technology and communications companies.

Despite the decline, the market is on pace for its best month so far this year, as investors remain optimistic that the pandemic is slowly and steadily coming to a close.

The S&P 500 was down 0.6% as of 12:47 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 209 points, or 0.6%, to 33,850 and the Nasdaq was also down 0.6%. With the exception of the Dow, the other two indexes are on pace for modest gains this week.

At this rate the S&P 500 is on track for its best month since November 2020, when President Joe Biden was elected. The benchmark index is up 5.4% this month, helped mostly by signs that large-scale coronavirus vaccination programs are helping people return to jobs and normal behaviors after more than a year of restrictions.

Under Biden, the Dow notched its best first 100 days under a new president since Franklin Delano Roosevelt took office in 1933, according to LPL Financial, with a 9.9% return as of April 29. Analysts are warning that the solid gains for stocks so far this year could ease, with the period between May and October typically being the weakest for gains on Wall Street.