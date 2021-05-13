Stocks open higher on Wall Street as Big Tech regains ground

The Federal Reserve says this surge should be temporary, but “if inflation does not calm,” the challenge to the U.S. central bank's credibility “could be disruptive,” Tai Hui of JP Morgan Asset Management said in a report.

The FTSE in London fell by an unusually wide margin of 2.5% at the opening bell to 6,829.76. Frankfurt's DAX fell 2% to 14,839.30 while CAC 40 in France lost 1.9% to 6,158.33.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 future was down 0.4% and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 0.6%.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 lost 2.1% while the Dow shed 2% in its biggest decline since January. The Nasdaq gave up 2.7% in its largest pullback since March.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo fell 2.5% to 27,448.01 while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1% to 3,429.54. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong retreated 1.8% to 27,718.67.

The Kospi in Seoul sank 1.2% to 3,122.11 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 was 0.9% lower at 6,982.70.

Thailand's benchmark fell more than 2% as the country reported a record 4,887 new COVID-19 cases in its worst outbreak since the pandemic started. More than half were in just two prisons in Bangkok.