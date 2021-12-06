Stocks open higher on Wall Street as travel stocks rebound

“This is a week that will force uncomfortable contemplation about ‘known unknowns’ mainly associated with omicron, Fed tightening and China (regulatory/property) risks,” Mizuho Bank said in a commentary.

That will bring still more uncertainty after a tumultuous spell last week, it said.

Germany's DAX surged 0.9% to 15,298.76 while the CAC 40 in Paris climbed 0.8% to 6,820.83. Britain's FTSE 100 picked up 0.8% to 7,181.36. The future for the Dow industrials was 0.8% higher, while the contract for the S&P 500 gained 0.6%.

Chinese regulators scrambled to reassure investors after Evergrande, one of China's biggest developers, said it may run out of money to “perform its financial obligations” as it struggles to comply with pressure to reduce its $310 billion in debt.

The worry is that unsustainable levels of debt in the property sector might trigger a financial crisis. China wants to avoid a bailout but also is unlikely to let the situation deteriorate to the point where problems would cascade to that level.