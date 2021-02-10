Stocks give up an early gain and turn mixed on Wall Street

Stocks gave up an early gain and turned mixed in mid-morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday. The tentative market moves came a day after the S&P 500 ended a six-day winning streak.

A report showing that inflation remained tame last month was encouraging for investors because it suggested the U.S. economy is in a strong position to receive more stimulus without overheating.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.13% after being as high as 1.20% earlier this week.

The S&P 500 index was down 0.3% after the first hour of trading. It was up as much as 0.5% in the early going. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.1% and the Nasdaq was down 0.6%. All three are still trading near the record highs they reached in recent days.

The Labor Department said Wednesday that U.S. consumer prices rose 0.3% in January, led by a surge in energy. Even though the gain was the biggest monthly increase since July, inflation over the past year has remained relatively low. Over the past year, inflation is up a modest 1.4%. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, is also up 1.4% with core prices unchanged in January.