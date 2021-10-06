Stocks open lower as volatility hits Wall Street; oil drops

Worries remain in Asia about ongoing coronavirus infections, although hopes are growing that economic activity will return closer to normal later this year, bouncing back from the deep downturn in 2020.

“On the risks front, China credit problems and contagion risks have certainty not abated with developer concerns still surfacing. As such, caution has not been thrown to the winds,” said Tan Boon Heng of the Asia & Oceania Treasury Department at Mizuho Bank in Singapore.

Troubled real estate developer China Evergrande Group's risk of defaulting on its more than $300 billion in debt has alarmed investors already worried over the slowdown in China's growth.

Prospects for Japan, the world's third largest economy, remain uncertain. Fitch agency has retained a “negative outlook” for Japan, citing “downside risks to the macroeconomic and fiscal outlook from the coronavirus shock.”

Shares fell in New Zealand after its central bank raised interest rates for the first time in more than seven years, removing some of the support it put in place when the coronavirus pandemic began.

The Reserve Bank raised the benchmark rate from a record low 0.25% to 0.5%. The move came despite a lockdown in Auckland due to a coronavirus outbreak.