Stocks open lower on Wall Street, pulling back from records

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, pulling the S&P 500 further below the record high it set last week. The benchmark index was down 0.2% in the early going Wednesday, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq were each down about 0.1%. Visa sank 5% after Amazon said it would no longer accept Visa cards issued in the U.K. in a dispute over fees. Mastercard also fell 4%. Several big retailers were moving after reporting their latest quarterly results. TJX Cos. jumped 9.5% after reporting earnings and sales that came in ahead of analysts’ estimates.

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mixed Wednesday after virtual talks between President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping.

France's CAC 40 inched up nearly 0.1% to 7,157.55 in early trading, while Germany's DAX edged up 0.2% to 16,276.37. Britain's FTSE 100 dipped 0.1% to 7,319.95. U.S. shares were set for gains, with the future for the Dow industrials up nearly 0.1% at 36,085.00. The S&P 500 future added 0.1% to 4,699.25.

The online talks between Biden and Xi late Monday U.S. time appeared to signal a step in the right direction but they did not yield any major steps toward resolving longstanding disputes over trade and other issues.