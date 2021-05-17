Stocks open mostly lower on Wall Street as Big Tech lags

Stocks are off to a mostly lower start on Wall Street as the market comes off its worst weekly decline since February. The S&P 500 was off 0.1% in the early going Monday. Losses for several Big Tech companies helped pull the Nasdaq down 0.4%. AT&T and Discovery rose sharply after the companies said they would combine their media businesses. Steelmakers were higher after the U.S. and Europe agreed to temporarily suspend tariffs on steel that had been imposed over a trade dispute. Treasury yields were mostly higher. European markets were mostly lower and Asian markets ended mixed.

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets were mixed Monday after surging new coronavirus cases in Thailand and Taiwan fueled disease fears and Chinese factory and consumer activity were weaker than expected.

London and Frankfurt opened lower. Shanghai and Hong Kong advanced while Tokyo declined.

Wall Street futures fell after the S&P 500 index gained Friday, rebounding from heavy selling earlier, but finished the week down 1.4% for its biggest weekly loss in three months.