Stocks pull back from record highs in afternoon trading

Stocks were broadly lower in afternoon trading on Monday, easing off of their latest record highs from last week.

Investors are shifting their focus now to company earnings, as the busiest time for quarterly results will be this week and next.

The S&P 500 index was down 0.6% as of 2:24 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 133 points, or 0.4% to 34,070 and the Nasdaq fell 1%.

Technology stocks were the biggest weight on the market, but the losses were shared broadly by a mix of banks, energy companies and others that rely on direct consumer spending. Chipmaker Intel fell 2.2%, Capital One fell 1% and Valero Energy fell 2.7%.

Tesla dropped 3.8% after two people were killed in Texas in a crash of one of its models. Authorities say there was no one in the driver’s seat at the time of the crash. It's not clear whether the car’s driver-assist system was being used.