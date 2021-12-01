Stocks rise as Wall Street's wild omicron ride continues

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest move in Wall Street’s jolting roller-coaster ride is back up, as stocks, oil and bond yields climb in Wednesday morning trading to recover much of their sharp losses from the day before.

The S&P 500 was 1.5% higher following some better-than-expected readings on the U.S. economy. It's the latest dizzying move for Wall Street's benchmark, which sank 2.3% on Friday for its worst loss since February, only to then rise 1.3% and then fall 1.9%.

The wild movements are partly the result of investors struggling to handicap how much damage the newest coronavirus variant will do to the economy. With few concrete answers about omicron, investors have been groping and sending markets back and forth as minor clues dribble out.

Another weight dropped on Wall Street Tuesday when the head of the Federal Reserve said that it may halt its immense support for financial markets sooner than expected given the persistently high inflation sweeping the world.