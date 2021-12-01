Stocks rise as Wall Street's wild omicron ride keeps jolting

Vertex Pharmaceuticals rallied 8.2% for the biggest individual gain in the S&P 500 after it reported encouraging data from a study of its investigational treatment for kidney disease. It led a widespread rally where more than 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 climbed.

Stocks also rose across Europe and Asia amid the continuing uncertainty about how powerful omicron’s punch will be.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.4% even as the country further tightened restrictions by asking international airlines to stop taking new reservations for all flights heading there until the end of the year.

South Korea's Kospi jumped 2.1%, while Germany's DAX returned 2.2%.

A measure of fear on Wall Street also eased, falling more than 15%. But the VIX, which shows how worried investors are about upcoming drops for the S&P 500, is still well above where it was before omicron walloped markets worldwide after Thanksgiving.

The possibilty of less help for markets from the Fed continues to hang over Wall Street. Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday the central bank will consider an earlier halt to its monthly purchases of bonds, which are meant to goose the economy by keeping rates low for mortgages and other long-term loans.