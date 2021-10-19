Stocks rise broadly; J&J leads gains for health care sector

Stocks rose broadly in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as corporate earnings reporting gets into full swing.

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% as of 10:18 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 138 points, or 0.4%, to 35,396 and the Nasdaq rose 0.4%.

Technology and health care companies led the gains. Software maker Adobe rose 1.9%. Johnson and Johnson jumped rose 2.5% after raising its profit forecast for the year following the release of strong third-quarter earnings.

The broad gains for stocks follow a mixed start to the week on Monday as investors continue monitoring corporate earnings. Analysts polled by FactSet are now forecasting earnings growth of 30% for the S&P 500, up from 23% in June. More importantly, the results could help give investors a better sense of how companies will move forward through the year as they deal with rising inflation and the economic recovery slowing down.