Stocks rise broadly on Wall Street for 2nd day in a row

Stocks rose broadly on Wall Street Tuesday, adding to the market’s solid gains from a day earlier, as investors wager that the new variant of the COVID-19 virus won’t pose as big a threat to the economy as some initially feared.

The S&P 500 rose 2.1% for its biggest gain since March. Chipmakers like Nvidia and consumer-focused companies such as AutoZone posted outsize gains. The Nasdaq climbed 3% and the Dow Jones Industrials rose 1.4%.

The rebound this week comes after the market posted two losing weeks in a row, weighed down by concerns over the spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19, mixed data on the job market and lingering worries about inflation.

Wall Street regained its confidence following comments Monday from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House’s chief medical adviser, who said early indications suggested that omicron may be less dangerous than the delta variant. It will still take a few weeks to learn whether omicron is more contagious, causes more severe illness or evades immunity.

“While the official scientific results have yet to be released regarding the omicron variant, investors are buying back into stocks in anticipation of a milder conclusion,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.