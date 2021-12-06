Stocks rise broadly on Wall Street, travel companies rebound

Stocks rose broadly in morning trading on Wall Street Monday led by banks and a mix of travel-related companies that stand to benefit from more reopening of the economy.

The S&P 500 rose 1% as of 10:23 a.m. Eastern. More than 80% of stocks in the index gained ground. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 570 points, or 1.7%, to 35,146 and the Nasdaq rose 0.4%.

Bond yields rose, which benefits banks that rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.38% from 1.33% late Friday. JPMorgan Chase rose 1.6%.

Airlines and a wide range of travel-related companies made solid gains. Delta Air Lines jumped 5.8% and Expedia Group rose 4.8%. The travel industry has been under pressure over concerns about the latest coronavirus variant and the potential for it to crimp economic activity in the midst of the busy holiday season.

U.S. crude oil prices rose 2.5% and helped send energy stocks higher. Exxon Mobil rose 1.3%.