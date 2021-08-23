Stocks rise broadly; Pfizer gains after FDA approves vaccine

Stocks were solidly higher on Wall Street Monday, led by gains in a broad range of technology, financial and health care companies.

Energy stocks rose as the price of crude oil recovered some of the ground it has lost in recent days. The price of U.S. crude oil was up 5.6%.

The S&P 500 was up 1.1% as of 1:08 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is coming off its first weekly loss since July.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9% and the Nasdaq composite was up 1.6%.

Pfizer rose 2.5% after the Food & Drug Administration gave full approval to its COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine had been under an emergency use authorization since December, but the full approval could convince some reluctant Americans to now get their shot and will likely give local authorities the legal backing to impose mandates.

BioNTech, a German drug manufacturer which developed the vaccine with Pfizer, jumped 10.6% on the news. Moderna, which developed a similar vaccine that uses the same technology, vaulted 7.2%.