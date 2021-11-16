Stocks rise on Wall Street after retail sales post big gain

“It reiterates the strength of the U.S. consumer, but you have to wonder a bit as inflation expectations rise, are people rushing to get in front of that,” said Mike Stritch, chief investment officer at BMO Wealth Management.

Several companies that depend on consumer spending rose. Online crafts marketplace Etsy rose 5.3%. Nike rose 1.9% while Coach and Kate Spade parent Tapestry gained 2%.

The nation's largest retailer, Walmart, also reported solid financial results while raising its profit forecast, but the stock gave back some of the big gains it's made in the last few weeks.

Several other large retailers will release their latest financial results this week. Target reports its results on Wednesday and Macy's reports results on Thursday.

Investors received another encouraging economic update from the Federal Reserve, which said industrial production rebounded in October with a 1.6% gain. The gain followed a 1.3% plunge in September.