Stocks rise on Wall Street, continuing gains for US indexes

Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday, potentially setting the market up to notch more record highs.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% as of 10:23 a.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is coming off of five straight gains and a succession of record closes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 27 points, or 0.1%, to 36,131 and the Nasdaq rose 0.8%.

Technology stocks led the gains as investors continued their focus on the latest round of corporate earnings. Chipmaker Qualcomm jumped 11.7% after it gave investors an encouraging profit forecast and reported strong quarterly results.

A mix of companies that rely on direct consumer spending for goods and services also made solid gains. Booking Holdings rose 2.6% after it beat Wall Street’s third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

U.S. crude oil prices rose 1.5% and helped send energy stocks higher. Marathon Oil rose 1%.

Bond yields fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.53% from 1.58% late Wednesday. The lower yields weighed down banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans. Bank of America fell 1.8%.

Solid earnings and financial forecasts helped video game maker Electronic Arts gain 2.7% and Take-Two Interactive rise 4.2%.