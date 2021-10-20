Stocks rise on Wall Street, S&P 500 hovers near record high

Solid earnings from health care companies helped power broad gains for stocks on Wall Street Wednesday and pushed the benchmark S&P 500 within range of an all-time high.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 2:08 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index has made gains over the last five days and is hovering around its all-time high set on Sept. 2.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 153 points, or 0.4%, to 35,609 and the Nasdaq fell 0.1%.

“The reason we’re seeing this rally over the last week is that company earnings are looking really good,” said Sylvia Jablonski, chief investment officer at Defiance ETFs. “Most companies are managing inflationary pressures and pricing issues and that's helping to alleviate concerns about overvaluation and inflation.”

Wall Street cheered solid earnings from a variety of health care companies. Abbott Laboratories, which makes infant formula, medical devices and drugs, rose 3.2% after handily beating analysts' third-quarter profit forecasts. Health insurer Anthem rose 6.8% after also reporting strong financial results.

Technology stocks lagged the broader market. Bond yields were relatively stable. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.64% from 1.63% late Tuesday.