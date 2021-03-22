Stocks rise slightly as investors closely watch bond market

Stocks were slightly higher in morning trading Monday as a modest drop in bond yields was helping lift the broader market. Technology stocks were among the better performers, while banks fell.

The S&P 500 index was up 0.6% as of 11:00 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq rose 1.1%.

Stocks ended last week in the red as a rise in bond yields caused selling in many parts of the market. Bond yields have been moving steadily higher all year as investors have bet that the U.S. economy is poised to strongly recover later this year as vaccinations and trillions of dollars of government stimulus take effect.

But a rise in bond yields causes parts of the stock market to appear more expensive than others, the dominant example being technology stocks. Big technology stocks rose sharply last year, and their high valuations make them a prime target for selling when investors can find safer places to park their money.

The prospect of higher interest rates as bond yields rise has some investors concerned that economic growth could slow. There are also concerns that the rise in bond yields could be a harbinger of inflation.