Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow loses 950 points

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell sharply Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly falling more than 1,000 points, as a new coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa appeared to be spreading across the globe. It added to investor uncertainty about potentially reversing months of progress at getting the COVID-19 pandemic under control.

The S&P 500 was down 2.3%, on pace for its worst day since February. Airlines and other travel stocks sank as health officials in Europe and the U.K. moved quickly to propose suspending air travel from southern Africa. The price of oil fell more than 13% amid worries of another slowdown in the global economy.

The blue chips were down 950 points by midday trading to 34,857. The Nasdaq Composite was down 2%.

“Investors are likely to shoot first and ask questions later until more is known,” Jeffrey Halley of Oanda said in a report. That was evident from the action in the bond market, where the yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.51% from 1.64% on Wednesday. As a result, banks took some of the heaviest losses. JPMorgan Chase dropped 4%.