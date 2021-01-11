Stocks slip as Wall Street takes a breather after 4-day run

Other areas of the market were also losing momentum, but not by as much as social media stocks and Big Tech. Stocks of smaller companies stalled, for example, with the Russell 2000 index unchanged. But it remains 5.9% higher for 2021 so far, more than quadruple the gain of the big stocks in the S&P 500. Investors have been rotating out of the winners of the stay-at-home pandemic economy and looking for potential winners of a recovering economy.

One area of the market that continues to climb is in the bond market. Treasury yields have been shooting higher, in part on expectations that the U.S. government is set to borrow a lot more money for stimulus programs. That has investors raising their expectations for economic growth and inflation, and the yield on the 10-year Treasury climbed to 1.13% from 1.09% late Friday. It was at just 0.89% at the end of 2020 after setting a record low during the year.

Higher long-term yields can put pressure on stock prices and make them look even more expensive. That’s because when bonds are paying investors more in interest to own them, they can pull buyers away from stocks. In general, higher interest rates make investors less willing to pay higher prices for stocks relative to their earnings.