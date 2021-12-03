Stocks slump after murky jobs report, as markets swing

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is slumping on Friday following a mixed reading on U.S. jobs, one that investors said was tough to parse, in the market's latest bout of dizzying trading.

The S&P 500 was 1% lower in afternoon trading after erasing an early gain. It’s coming off a jolting stretch where it swerved by at least 1.2% in five straight days, pounded by uncertainty about how badly the newest coronavirus variant will hit the economy and about when the Federal Reserve will halt its immense support for financial markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 118 points, or 0.3%, at 34,521 after earlier pinballing from a gain of 161 points to a loss of 271. The Nasdaq composite was 2.3% lower, as of 12:37 p.m. Eastern time.

Treasury yields fell, rose and then fell again as investors struggled to square what the jobs report means the Federal Reserve will do on interest rates. The erratic movements fit right in with a week where the S&P 500 swung from a 1.9% gain to a 1.2% loss in one day.

“We got some mixed messages on the data" from the jobs report, "and that can make for some messy markets,” said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments.