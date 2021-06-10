Stocks solidly higher as inflation data not as bad as feared

Stocks were solidly higher in early trading Thursday, as investors reacted positively to a report on inflation that while not great, was not as bad as some feared. Health care and technology companies were among the biggest gainers.

The S&P 500 index rose 0.5% as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.5% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.6%.

Stock prices rose and bond yields were steady after the Labor Department said consumer prices jumped 5% in May, the biggest year-over-year increase since 2008. The figure was higher than the 4.6% rise that economists on average had expected,

While investors have been concerned about inflation for weeks, the May report seemed to reinforce the growing consensus that any inflation will be temporary. A significant portion of the rise in consumer prices were tied to the sale of used cars, for example, which is largely attributed to the fact that many rental car companies are buying vehicles to beef up their fleets as people return to traveling.