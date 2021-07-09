Stocks solidly higher as investors turn to company earnings

Stocks were solidly higher Friday, putting the market on track to end this holiday-shortened week with a slight gain and more record highs. Investors will turn their attention toward company earnings, which kick off next week.

The S&P 500 index was up 1.1% as of 3:31 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 459 points, or 1.3%, to 34,881 and the Nasdaq composite was up 0.9%. The three major indexes are on pace to close at new highs and with a modest weekly gain after recouping losses from a day earlier. Small-company stocks did much better than the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 index rose 2.1%.

The gains were broad with about 90% of the stocks in the S&P 500 rising. Banks and technology companies led the benchmark index higher. Utilities were the only sector slipping. The rally caps a week of choppy trading driven largely by a sharp decline in bond yields, which reversed course Friday as investors set their sights on the upcoming corporate earnings season.

Big companies will start reporting their quarterly earnings next week, starting with major banks like JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Bank of America and Wells Fargo. Analysts expect another strong quarter for Wall Street, due to the improving economy and fewer Americans defaulting on loans compared with earlier in the pandemic.