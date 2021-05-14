Stocks start higher, but are still headed for weekly losses

In a reversal from Wednesday, the energy sector was the only loser in the S&P 500 as oil prices fell sharply as the reopening of the Colonial Oil pipeline after a cyberattack eased concerns about supplies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.3% to 34,021.45. The Nasdaq climbed 0.7% to 13,124.99. The Russell 2000 index picked up 1.7% to 2,170.95.

Investors have been questioning whether rising inflation will be something transitory, as the Federal Reserve has said, or something more durable that the Fed will have to address. The central bank has kept interest rates low to aid the recovery, but concerns are growing that it will have to shift its position if inflation starts running too hot.

Bond yields have risen sharply this week but pulled back slightly on Thursday. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was 1.65% on Friday, compared with 1.70% on Wednesday.

The price of U.S. crude oil lost 21 cents to $63.61 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It fell 3.4% on Thursday after the Colonial gasoline pipeline on the East Coast was reopened late Wednesday.