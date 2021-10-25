Stocks tick further into record heights on Wall Street

S&P 500 companies so far have reported profits for the third quarter that were nearly 46% higher than year-ago levels. That has companies in the index on track to report overall growth of roughly 32.5%, according to FactSet. That compares with expectations for roughly 27% growth when the third quarter closed on Sept. 30.

Several of the market’s most influential stocks are set to report their own profits in the upcoming week. That includes Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Google’s parent company, Alphabet. Because they’re the four biggest companies on Wall Street by market value, their stock movements have a huge effect on the S&P 500, even more than Tesla’s.

Facebook, the fifth-largest company in the S&P 500, will report its quarterly results after trading closes on Monday. It’s been dealing with controversy over how much it favors making profits over harming its users.

High inflation that’s been more stubborn than expected also continues to create winners and losers in the market.