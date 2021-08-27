Stocks tick higher, return to records after Fed speech

“We have much ground to cover to reach maximum employment," which is one of those tests, Powell said.

Stocks climbed through Powell's speech, as low interest rates can act like steroids for the market. Stocks of companies whose profits are most closely tied to the economy were making the biggest gains.

Treasury yields were lower, but only after some relativley sharp swings. Yields fell when Powell cited past instances where policy makers prematurely raised interest rates on worries about short-term bursts in inflation, saying “such a mistake could be particularly harmful” now.

That could have been seen as an indication that the Fed may keep the course on its support for the economy. But yields later recovered some of their drops after Powell said that “substantial further progress” has been made on inflation, one of the two milestones needed for the Fed to slow its bond purchases. The other, which focuses on employment, has shown progress, Powell said it had not yet been fulfilled.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was at 1.31% after swinging from 1.35% shortly before Powell's speech began. It's down from 1.34% late Thursday.

Of course, Powell also said that the delta variant of the coronavirus is complicating things, though he still expects improvements to continue.