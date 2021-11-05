Stocks up broadly on Wall Street after solid US jobs report

Stocks rose broadly in morning trading on Wall Street Friday as traders welcomed news of a rebound in hiring by U.S. employers last month.

The S&P 500 rose 0.7% as of 10:20 a.m. Eastern. More than 80% of stocks within the benchmark index gained ground and it is on track for its best week since late June.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 306 points, or 0.9%, to 36,430 and the Nasdaq rose 0.6%.

Small-company stocks did better than the broader market in a sign that investors are confident about economic growth prospects. The Russell 2000 rose 1.3%.

Investors cheered a government update that showed the employment market took another big step toward recovering from the pandemic’s sharp blow more than 18 months ago. America’s employers added 531,000 jobs in October, the most since July, according to the Labor Department. The broader economy spent the first half of 2021 sharply recovering and has since eased its pace, but the job market’s recovery has been much choppier throughout the year.