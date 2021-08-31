Stocks waver as market looks to end August in the green

Despite the choppiness, the market is on pace to close out August on a positive note. The S&P 500 is up 3% in August, while the Nasdaq is up 4.1%. The benchmark S&P 500 is on track for its seventh straight monthly gain, which would be the longest such streak since early 2018.

The market has been lifted by a number of factors this month. Corporate earnings came in much better than expected, giving investors confidence to pay premium prices for an already lofty market. Also the Federal Reserve has made it clear that it believes inflation will be temporary and any pullback of financial support from the central bank would be gradual.

Energy prices mostly declined for a second day, as fears of widespread devastation to U.S. oil and gas production in the Gulf of Mexico after Hurricane Ida appeared be overblown. Oil prices were down 0.4%, while natural gas prices rose 1.4%.