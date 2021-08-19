Stocks wobble as commodity prices fall; Macy's soars

Stocks wobbled between small gains and losses in midday trading Thursday, as gains from technology stocks were kept in check by banks and energy companies slipping.

Commodities were getting hit hard as prices for basic materials fell sharply.

The S&P 500 index rose 0.2% as of 1:18 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 52 points, or 0.2% to 34,907 and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.3%. Small company stocks slumped as the Russell 2000 fell 1%.

Technology companies made broad gains, including 4.7% for chipmaker Nvidia after reporting strong financial results. Those gains were kept in check by drops in bank and energy stocks. The broader market has been losing ground overall since the benchmark S&P 500 reached another record high on Monday. Every major index is on track for a weekly loss.

Much of the choppiness, especially in the S&P 500, is due to investors trying to position themselves as they gauge the pace of the recovery and how it will benefit different sectors of the economy.

“One of the challenges right now is we’re getting some degree of a mixed message about what is working and what’s not,” said Eric Freedman, chief investment officer at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.