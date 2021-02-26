Stocks wobble between gains and losses as bond yields ease

A man wearing a protective mask looks at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Tokyo. Asian shares skidded Friday after rising bond yields triggered a broad sell-off on Wall Street that erased the markets gain for the week and handed the Nasdaq composite index its steepest loss since October.
A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. Asian shares skidded Friday after rising bond yields triggered a broad sell-off on Wall Street that erased the markets gain for the week and handed the Nasdaq composite index its steepest loss since October.
A currency trader walks near screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. Asian shares skidded Friday after rising bond yields triggered a broad sell-off on Wall Street that erased the markets gain for the week and handed the Nasdaq composite index its steepest loss since October.
FILE - Pedestrians pass the New York Stock Exchange Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in New York. Stocks are off to a mostly higher start, Friday, Feb. 26, as technology companies find their footing after a big sell-off a day earlier.
In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, Phyllis Arena Woods, left, works with other traders on the floor, Friday, Feb 26, 2021. Stocks wobbled between small gains and losses on Wall Street Friday as rising technology stocks offset a slide in banks and energy companies.
By DAMIAN J. TROISE
AP Business Writer
Stocks wobbled between small gains and losses on Wall Street Friday as rising technology stocks offset a slide in banks and energy companies.
Investors continued to watch the bond market, where Treasury yields were holding steady, as well as Washington, where Congress is expected to vote on President Joe Biden's stimulus package.
The S&P 500 index was little changed as of 1:56 p.m. Eastern after moving between small gains and losses in early trading. Technology stocks were rising after being beaten down during the last few days.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 329 points, or 1%, to 31,078 and the technology-heavy Nasdaq was up 1.1%. Every major index was on track for a loss this week.
Energy companies registered some of the broadest declines as the price of oil slipped. Banks also helped weigh down the broader market.
A sell-off on Wall Street Thursday picked up speed when the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose above 1.5%, a level not seen in more than a year and far above the 0.92% it was trading at only two months ago. That move raised the alarm that yields, and the interest rates they influence, will move higher from here.