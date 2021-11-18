Stocks wobble on Wall Street as investors review earnings

The Labor Department said that the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell for the seventh straight week to a pandemic low of 268,000.

U.S. stocks have been powering mostly higher over the last month as companies reported much stronger profits for the summer than analysts expected. Investors have shifted much of their focus to the threat from rising inflation. Companies are facing higher raw materials costs and supply chain problems that could crimp profits. Consumers have so far absorbed higher prices, but analysts fear they could eventually rein in their spending if higher prices persist too long.